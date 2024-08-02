Prudential Financial’s adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-RESULTS/ (PIX):Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Reuters
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:47 AM IST
Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength
Prudential Financial’s adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Aug 1 - Insurer Prudential Financial reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as its U.S. unit was boosted by stronger underwriting and higher investment returns.

A resilient U.S. economy and growing hopes for a soft landing have led businesses and individuals to invest more in insurance policies.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company's U.S. businesses, posted adjusted operating income of $1.07 billion in the reported quarter, compared to $956 million in the year ago quarter.

"We continued to see positive momentum across our businesses, driven by robust sales in our U.S. and International Businesses, as well as strong investment performance," said CEO Charles Lowrey.

Meanwhile, the industry has experienced broad gains in investment income as higher interest rates have lifted fixed-income portfolios, and equity markets have surged to record highs.

PGIM, Prudential's global investment management business, reported an adjusted operating income of $206 million in the quarter, up from $179 million a year ago, driven by higher asset management fees.

Assets under management climbed to $1.48 trillion in the second quarter versus $1.41 trillion a year ago.

The insurer has been looking to shift its business model away from market-sensitive segments towards more stable and recurring sources of income such as underwriting.

The company's after-tax adjusted operating income came in at $1.23 billion, or $3.39 per common share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.14 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:47 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldPrudential Financial’s adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue