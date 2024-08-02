Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Reuters

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-RESULTS/ (PIX):Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Prudential Financial's adjusted Q2 profit rises on US unit strength

Aug 1 - Insurer Prudential Financial reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as its U.S. unit was boosted by stronger underwriting and higher investment returns.

A resilient U.S. economy and growing hopes for a soft landing have led businesses and individuals to invest more in insurance policies.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Newark, New Jersey-based company's U.S. businesses, posted adjusted operating income of $1.07 billion in the reported quarter, compared to $956 million in the year ago quarter.

"We continued to see positive momentum across our businesses, driven by robust sales in our U.S. and International Businesses, as well as strong investment performance," said CEO Charles Lowrey.

Meanwhile, the industry has experienced broad gains in investment income as higher interest rates have lifted fixed-income portfolios, and equity markets have surged to record highs.

PGIM, Prudential's global investment management business, reported an adjusted operating income of $206 million in the quarter, up from $179 million a year ago, driven by higher asset management fees.

Assets under management climbed to $1.48 trillion in the second quarter versus $1.41 trillion a year ago.

The insurer has been looking to shift its business model away from market-sensitive segments towards more stable and recurring sources of income such as underwriting.

The company's after-tax adjusted operating income came in at $1.23 billion, or $3.39 per common share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.14 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.