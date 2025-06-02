PSG's first-ever Champions League win marred by violence, death during celebrations: What we know so far

Violent clashes erupted in Paris and other areas in France on Saturday night after huge crowds of fans gathered to watch and celebrate Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Two people died, and the French interior ministry reported 559 arrests were made across France during the celebrations, according to PA Media.

A 17-year-old reportedly died following a stabbing in Dax during a PSG street party after the final, the national police service said. Meanwhile, police said the death of a 24-year-old man following a collision with a car is being investigated.

"We are not sure yet whether it is linked to celebrations last night, but an investigation is open, Paris Police chief Laurent Nunez was quoted by reports as saying during a press conference on Sunday.

Besides, a police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks at a PSG gathering in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries.

Local police were quoted by the Associated Press as saying that a total of 201 people were injured around the capital, four of them seriously. Nine police officers also suffering “light injuries.”

What led to violent clashes in Paris? The PSG club brought the trophy back to Paris for the first time after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night – the record margin of victory in a Champions League final.

An estimated 11.8 million viewers watched the game on French television as PSG became just the second French side to become European champions, after Marseille in 1993.

But violence marred PSG’s stunning win.

According to the BBC, flares and fireworks were set off, bus shelters smashed and cars torched amid wild celebrations as PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

More than 200 cars were torched and police clashed with youths.

France's Foreign Minister Bruno Retailleau said in a post on X that "True PSG fans are getting excited about their team's magnificent performance but “barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes...”

Day-long festivities continues PSG concluded their day's festivities with a party at their Parc des Princes home ground.

A day after the clash, on Sunday, Paris St Germain held victory celebrations on the Champs Elysees and at their Parc des Princes stadium for thousands of cheering supporters.

The club's victory parade in central Paris went ahead on Sunday afternoon despite the clashes, but with an increased police and military presence on the ground.

Police had capped numbers at 100,000 for security reasons. At the Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday evening, police deployed tear gas when dozens of ticketless fans allegedly sought to enter the security perimeter.

After the stadium emptied out, supporters threw fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas, Reuters reported.

PSG condemns violence Paris Saint-Germain released a statement condemning “in the strongest possible terms the violence that occured during the celebrations”.

It said the “isolated acts” were “contrary to the club’s values and in no way represent the vast majority of our supporters”.