Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official website is blocked in Pakistan, according to media reports.

On their official X handle, PTI accused the government of compromising the website, while numerous users reported being unable to access it.

In a post on X, PTI tagged Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, Umar Saif and asked why PTI's website is blocked in Pakistan "Dear @umarsaif , why is PTI's website blocked in Pakistan!"

In a post on X, Jibran Ilyas said, "PTI’s Official Website is blocked in Pakistan illegally so we are posting our Form 45 compilations on Google Drive. Dear @umarsaif & @PTAofficialpk, hope you won’t dare to block Google now!"

The final tally shows independents mostly backed by Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan won 101 of 264 seats, whereas ex-PM Nawaz Sharif won 75 out of 264 seats, Reuters reported citing website data.

Earlier in the day, His statements came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir stated that the nation needs “stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization."

Furthermore, petitions have flooded the courts in Pakistan, predominantly from candidates supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party, who are contesting the outcomes of Thursday's general elections on allegations of rigging.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) received the majority of these petitions, while two PTI-backed candidates approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the results. Furthermore, at least three petitions were lodged in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The Election Commission has yet to release the complete election results.

Independent candidates endorsed by Khan's PTI secured the largest portion, winning 102 seats in the National Assembly (NA) during the election.

Following them was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Sharif with 74 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 54 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) with 17 seats, and 12 seats distributed among smaller parties. This tally is based on the announcement of results for 259 seats out of the total 265 by the election commission.

In Lahore, the wins of former three-time Prime Minister Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif have been contested. Petitioners argue that they emerged victorious against their opponents based on Form 45, the primary source of election results at the grassroots level, which was provided to them.

However, in their absence, their triumphs were purportedly transformed into defeats in Form 47, which is a compilation of Form 45 from each polling station.

Candidates have been accused of collusion in the manipulation of election outcomes and are demanding that the results in Form 47 be aligned with those in Form 45.

Coincidentally, on Saturday, the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), an independent organization overseeing Pakistan's elections, also underscored several discrepancies in the recent polls. It pointed out that presiding officers at 29% of the polling stations failed to provide Form 45 to observers, highlighting a significant lapse in the process.

(With inputs from PTI)

