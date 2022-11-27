‘PTI will quit all assemblies’: Imran Khan1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 05:43 AM IST
Currently, Imran Khan's PTI is in power in Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Currently, Imran Khan's PTI is in power in Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his party has decided not to be part of the current political system and will resign from all the assemblies. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was addressing the party's power show in Rehmanabad, according to the news agency ANI.