Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his party has decided not to be part of the current political system and will resign from all the assemblies. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was addressing the party's power show in Rehmanabad, according to the news agency ANI.

Currently, Imran Khan's PTI is in power in Punjab, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos.

The PTI chief also informed that he would soon be meeting his chief ministers and the parliamentary party about the matter and making an announcement about when the party would leave the assemblies.

Earlier, Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah told Imran Khan to postpone the long march and return to parliament for sake of the country's progress and also warned of the possible terror threat, as per ANI reports.

Imran Khan has resumed his protest march towards Islamabad after recovering from an apparent assassination attempt earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah claimed that Imran's PTI will not be able to dissolve the Punjab Assembly as a no-confidence motion was ready to be moved. He deemed Imran's decision to quit all assemblies.

However, Imran Khan has claimed that his party did not come to Rawalpindi for elections or politics, rather it was the need of the country to have fresh elections.

He also stated that he did not care about elections since they would be held in nine months' time and his party would win them. He said the country's history will attest that he kept on fighting till the last ball for Pakistan.

"I also want to say that those who saw a massive rise in their assets and trampled the nation's rights ... history is also looking towards him and writing down what he did with the country," Imran Khan said, as quoted by ANI.

He also alleged that the establishment and Election Commission of Pakistan had united with those in the current government against him but the nation had sent a resounding message that they stood with the PTI.

"I remember what happened in East Pakistan ... we did not do justice with them or with Pakistan's biggest political party and we did not learn," he added.

