Pubs ban people above 40: Social media welcomes move, ‘Who wants creepy middle-aged men lurking around?’

Some restaurants in Tokyo, Japan, have sparked debate after introducing age limits for customers. Several places now restrict entry by age. Some now allow only people over 25 while others refuse anyone above 40, according to the South China Morning Post.

A few pubs openly display these rules at their entrances. One bar in Shibuya states that only guests aged 20 to 39 are allowed. It is meant for the younger generation, according to the place.

“Only customers aged 20 to 39 are allowed. This izakaya is for the younger generation! We cater exclusively to guests under 40,” SCMP quoted its sign as stating.

The venue is known for its loud, energetic atmosphere. Around 90% of its customers are in their 20s. They spend time drinking, chatting and enjoying a lively social scene.

“Our clientele is predominantly young. But, we have received numerous complaints from older customers who found the ambience overly noisy,” the owner told ANN News.

“We decided to narrow our customer base to create a comfortable space where everyone can fully enjoy themselves,” the owner added.

According to the owner, anyone over 40 who wants to enter is informed in advance that the ambience will be noisy. They are also asked if they’re comfortable with such an atmosphere.

“If they don’t mind, we welcome them, even if they exceed 40, as long as they have the mindset of someone in their 20s,” the owner said.

Another Tokyo restaurant specialising in grilled dishes has also introduced age limits. However, they prefer older customers. Opened in May 2025, the venue allows entry only to customers aged 25 and above.

Manager Masayuki Segawa says the rule is meant to create a calm dining space where adults can enjoy their meals without disturbance. Customer ages are checked during reservations. Anyone under 25 is guided to a nearby partner restaurant.

Many diners have welcomed the policy. They believe it improves comfort and reduces noise. One of them praises the absence of children, according to SCMP.

Social media reaction The move has sparked debate among Japanese users online. Critics are questioning fairness. They also wonder if age-based rules amount to discrimination. Others, however, back the rule.

“I actually think it’s beneficial! A few friends and I were enjoying drinks at an izakaya when two older men suddenly asked, ‘Want to go sing karaoke after this?’ It was incredibly awkward. I hope older men can frequent bars suited to them,” says one of them.

Even Chinese social media users understand the rationale behind it. Some even welcome it.

“I understand. I run an eyelash studio, and we have rules: no kids, no pets. Clients respect the policy. If they don’t like it, they can choose to go elsewhere. That’s entirely reasonable,” SCMP quoted one of them as saying.

“This is a positive development. Who wants creepy middle-aged or elderly men lurking around while they are trying to enjoy time with friends?” posted another.

