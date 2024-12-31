Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Puerto Rico plunges into darkness after power grid failure; 1.3 million residences without electricity

Puerto Rico plunges into darkness after power grid failure; 1.3 million residences without electricity

Livemint

  • A grid failure plunged Puerto Rico into darkness, leaving 1.3 million clients without power. Luma Energy expects restoration within 48 hours. Preliminary investigations point to a failure in an underground line as the cause, with recovery efforts underway at power plants.

Residential buildings are seen in the dark in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)

Puerto Rico woke up in darkness on Tuesday morning (December 31) as a massive power grid failure left nearly the entire island without electricity. More than 1.3 million clients remain without power. At 9.30 am local time (1330 GMT), around 90% of customers were without power, according to Luma Energy.

Luma Energy, the island’s energy distribution company, stated that it would likely take 24 to 48 hours to restore power, "conditions permitting."

While the cause of the outage in Puerto Rico is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that a failure in an underground power line may have triggered the disruption.

Ivan Baez, a spokesperson for Genera, a power generation company, described the incident as a "major" power grid failure in an interview with local radio. He noted that the failed line, operated by Luma, caused plants operated by Genera and private generators to go offline.

Genera reported that two of its plants had begun restarting operations by 9.30 am. local time. The island is believed to have faced power outages due to aging infrastructure and the long-term effects of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

(With Reuters inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.