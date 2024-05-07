Columbia University hosted the 108th Pulitzer Prize ceremony on May 7, honouring excellence in American journalism, literature, drama, and music. Widely regarded as the highest honour in their respective fields nationwide, this year's awards took place against extraordinary circumstances.

Among this year's recipients, The New York Times earned one of its three Pulitzer Prizes for its reporting on the Gaza conflict.

Here's a list of journalists or publications that received the Pulitzer Award 2024.

1) Staff of Reuters: This year, the national reporting category saw two prizes — Reuters' team clinched the win for their "eye-opening series of accountability stories," which delved into the automobile and aerospace ventures led by billionaire Elon Musk.

2) Staff of The Washington Post: The staff members of The Washington Post won Pulitzer Prize 2024 for “its sobering examination of the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle."

3) Staff of The New York Times: The New York Times was honoured for its comprehensive and enlightening reporting on Hamas' lethal attack in southern Israel on October 7, Israel's intelligence lapses, and the sweeping, lethal retaliation by the Israeli military in Gaza, the Pulitzer committee said.

4) Photography Staff of The Associated Press: The AP journalists were recognized for their moving photographs documenting the unprecedented influx of migrants and their challenging journey north from Colombia to the United States border.

5) Staffs of the Invisible Institute and USG Audio: These two newsrooms were awarded for their impactful series, which revisited a hate crime in Chicago from the 1990s, blending memoir, community history, and journalism into a compelling narrative.

6) Photography Staff of Reuters: The photography staff was awarded for their “unfiltered and urgent photographs" capturing the deadly attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7, as well as the initial weeks of Israel's devastating offensive on Gaza.

7) Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times: The committee commended Chang's film criticism for reflecting on the modern movie-watching experience, hailing it as richly evocative and spanning various genres.

8) Katie Engelhart, contributing writer, The New York Times: Engelhart was honoured for her impartial depiction of a family's legal and emotional challenges amid a matriarch's progressive dementia. According to the committee, her article sensitively delves into the enigma of a person's core identity.

9) Vladimir Kara-Murza, contributor, The Washington Post: The committee emphasized Kara-Murza's impassioned columns, penned at considerable personal risk from his prison cell. These columns serve as a warning about the repercussions of dissent in Vladimir Putin's Russia while advocating for a democratic future for his nation.

10) David E. Hoffman of The Washington Post: Hoffman was recognized for his compelling and thoroughly researched series on emerging technologies and the methods employed by authoritarian regimes to suppress dissent in the digital era, as well as strategies for countering them.

11) Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute: Conway and Reynolds-Tyler were commended for their investigative series shedding light on the plight of missing Black girls and women in Chicago. Their work exposed the role of systemic racism and neglect within the police department, contributing to a deeper understanding of the crisis.

12) Sarah Stillman of The New Yorker: The committee described Stillman's work as a powerful condemnation of our legal system's dependence on the felony murder charge and its unequal impact, which frequently devastates communities of color.

