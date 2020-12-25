Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 12:57 PM IST
District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the administration seeks to impose night curfew in some areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Aambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tahmini Ghat, Khadakwasla and Lavasa from the midnight of Dec 25 till Jan 5
With an aim to put curbs on the New Year celebrations considering the coronavirus situation, the district administration in Pune has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking imposition of night curfew at some popular places, a senior official said on Friday.
District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the administration seeks to impose night curfew in some areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Aambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tahmini Ghat, Khadakwasla and Lavasa from the midnight of December 25 till January 5.
Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt2 min read . 12:40 PM IST
Modi releases ₹18,000 cr PM-KISAN installment, urges farmers to spread word about Kisan Credit Card2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism
"In view of the COVID-19 situation, a proposal has been sent to the state government to impose night curfew at these places, where revellers go to celebrate the New Year. We are awaiting the government's nod," he said.
Night curfew has been already imposed in the city in the wake of a new coronavirus variant being detected in the UK.
So far, 3,59,090 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Pune district, where the virus has claimed the lives of 8,744 patients.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.