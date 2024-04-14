'Punishment for Israeli crimes': Why Iran launched drones and missiles attack on Israel? Explained
Iran launched drone and missile attack on Israel, escalating tensions in the Middle East. US supported Israel by shooting down most of the drones and missiles. UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to address the situation.
Iran launched a drone and missiles attack in an unprecedented revenge mission on Saturday night, pushing the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. More than 200 drones along with ballistic and cruise missiles were sent towards Israel. The US forces extended support to Israel by shooting down ‘nearly all’ drones and missiles, while pledging to convene G7 meeting to develop a unified response.