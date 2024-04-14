Iran launched drone and missile attack on Israel, escalating tensions in the Middle East. US supported Israel by shooting down most of the drones and missiles. UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to address the situation.

Iran launched a drone and missiles attack in an unprecedented revenge mission on Saturday night, pushing the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. More than 200 drones along with ballistic and cruise missiles were sent towards Israel. The US forces extended support to Israel by shooting down 'nearly all' drones and missiles, while pledging to convene G7 meeting to develop a unified response.

US President Joe Biden, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

The UN Security Council will also hold an emergency meeting on Sunday over Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel. The meeting will take place at 4 pm (GMT) today. Several countries including Britain, France, Germany, and other condemned the Iranian attack and pledged to support the Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Iran launched drone attack on Israel? Tensions between Iran and Israel had been simmering since the Israel-Hamas conflict started as Iran has been supporting Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon who have frequently launched attacks into Israel as a form of proxy warfare.

However, on April 13, Iran launched a direct drones and cruise missiles attack on Israel. It claimed that PM Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation had earlier killed its officials, including a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force, in the Damascus embassy during a meeting.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei then vowed to take revenge of Iranian official's killing, saying Israel must be punished for the operation. It is pertinent to note that Israel neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the killing of Iranian official. Today, Iran called the drone attack a “punishment for Israeli crimes".

“Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!" Iran's mission to the United Nations warned to Israel and the United States.

