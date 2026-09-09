Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk's convoy attacked in Canada: 7 shots fired, no injuries reported — What we know so far

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Canada's Abbotsford, British Columbia, shortly after performing at a concert on September 5. A vehicle believed to be part of his concert convoy came under fire from occupants of a dark-coloured SUV, according to multiple reports.

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The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed that a vehicle was fired upon shortly after 11 PM in the 2500-block of McCallum Road. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

What happened? Virk had performed at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford earlier that evening. According to a News18 report, he left the venue with his convoy around 11 PM.

The Indo-Canadian Voice reported that a vehicle believed to be part of the convoy associated with Virk was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV.

Some reports have identified the targeted vehicle as a bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan carrying four people, including Virk. However, these details have not been independently confirmed by Abbotsford Police.

Police have also not confirmed whether Virk was inside the vehicle when it was fired upon or identified the intended target.

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Police investigation The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting and trying to establish the motive.

Police have appealed to witnesses and people who may have dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area between 10.45 PM and 11.30 PM on September 5. They are also seeking information from people who were in the Sunnyside Place area between 11 PM and midnight.

No arrests have been announced so far.

What did Ammy Virk's father say? As reports of the shooting emerged, Virk's father, Kuljit Singh, told The Tribune that he learnt about the incident on Wednesday and was trying to contact his son.

Singh said Virk's brother, Bhagwant, speaks to the singer daily and had informed him that the shooting was not directed at Virk's vehicle. He claimed the incident was instead connected to the party that organised the singer's show.

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Singh also said Virk was safe and had no enmity with anyone. His account has not been independently confirmed by Canadian authorities.

Who is Ammy Virk? Ammy Virk, whose real name is Amninderpal Singh Virk, is a prominent Punjabi singer and actor who has also appeared in Hindi films.

He made his Hindi film debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India and later appeared in 83, Bad Newz and Khel Khel Mein.

His Punjabi films include Qismat, Qismat 2, Sufna, Saunkan Saunkanay and Godday Godday Chaa 2. He is also known for songs including "Qismat" and "Darya".

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk's convoy attacked in Canada: 7 shots fired, no injuries reported — What we know so far