‘Purple lips, untouched Thai food’: Autopsy confirms Cyanide killed foreigners at Grand Hyatt in Bangkok

Bangkok Hotel Deaths: Police found Cyanide in the bodies of six foreigners who died in a Bangkok hotel. Efforts to enhance Thailand's reputation as a safe tourist destination continue amid unfortunate events.

Livemint
Updated17 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Bangkok Hotel Deaths: A sign of the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok on July 17, 2024, the day after six bodies were found dead inside the hotel allegedly due to poisoning. Six foreign nationals were found dead in a luxury hotel room in central Bangkok on July 16, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said, with police suspecting they were poisoned.
Bangkok Hotel Deaths: A sign of the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok on July 17, 2024, the day after six bodies were found dead inside the hotel allegedly due to poisoning. Six foreign nationals were found dead in a luxury hotel room in central Bangkok on July 16, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said, with police suspecting they were poisoned.(AFP)

Bangkok Hotel Deaths: On Wednesday, a Thai hospital confirmed that they found Cyanide in the bodies of the six foreigners who died under mysterious circumstances in the luxurious Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted on the six Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in a Bangkok hotel, which showed traces of Cyanide in the bodies of the deceased.

Also Read | Thailand news: Six tourists found dead at luxury hotel in Bangkok’s Lumphini

The bodies showed traces of the rapid-acting chemical and had purple lips, indicating a lack of oxygen, Chulalongkorn Hospital's Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin told reporters, adding more tests were being conducted.

The bodies of six people of Vietnamese origin -- two who held American citizenship -- were discovered in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the tourist centre of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read | Nearby international destinations court Indian travellers with direct flights

"We are convinced that one of the six people found dead committed this crime," said Noppasil Poonsawas, a deputy commander of Bangkok police.

Bangkok police revealed in a press briefing that cyanide poisoning was suspected, with a possible motive linked to substantial debts totalling millions of baht.

Also Read | Thailand to become first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage

The deaths of three men and three women, aged 37 to 56, under mysterious circumstances have sparked speculation, initially mistaken by some local media as a mass shooting incident.

A screen shows a picture from the crime scene with teacups in which cyanide was found, during a presser following a case of six foreign nationals who were found dead in a room in a plush Bangkok hotel at Lumpini Police Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2024

But photos released by police of a bloodless crime scene showed bodies scattered around the room among plates of untouched Thai food and two thermos flasks and cups.

Initial examinations revealed the presence of Cyanide in six cups, according to police.

Tourist destination Thailand

Thai authorities are actively working to enhance the kingdom's reputation as a secure destination for tourists, which can be affected by alarming incidents like the recent mass poisoning in Bangkok.

Also Read | IndiGo to add Mauritius to its list of destinations, enhance flights to Thailand

Last October, a tragic shooting incident at the Siam Paragon Mall, situated in the same area, resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

This occurred shortly before the anniversary of a devastating nursery massacre in northern Thailand, where 36 lives were lost.

Also Read | Thailand may make marijuana illegal again

Despite these challenges, Thailand saw an increase in tourism to 28 million visitors in 2023, marking a significant rise from the previous year's 11 million visitors. However, it is still below the pre-pandemic peak of 40 million in 2019.

Efforts by the Thai government to rebuild trust and attract more tourists remain ongoing amid these unfortunate events.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
HomeNewsWorld‘Purple lips, untouched Thai food’: Autopsy confirms Cyanide killed foreigners at Grand Hyatt in Bangkok

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue