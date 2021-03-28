Top Federal Reserve officials and regulators are dialing up pressure on banks to stop tying loans to the London interbank offered rate.

After falling into disrepute a decade ago in the wake of a manipulation scandal, the world’s largest banks and regulators world-wide are scheduled to abandon the short-term borrowing benchmark by year-end. But lenders have been slow to switch.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve vice chairman of supervision Randal Quarles repeated earlier warnings the central bank would probe banks if they didn’t stop using Libor on new transactions by the end of 2021. Chief financial officers at major U.S. corporations are still choosing between alternatives and few banks have begun to offer business loans linked to a new rate.

Loans tied to Libor have grown over the past year instead of dwindling. Around $223 trillion worth of contracts now reference Libor—which helps set borrowing costs on everything from business loans to mortgages—compared with $199 trillion at the end of 2016, according to the latest report from the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, a financial industry group made up of major banks, insurers and asset managers alongside the New York Fed.

The increase is one sign lenders have yet to fully embrace the Fed’s preferred replacement: the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR. In another, roughly two-thirds of U.S. corporations surveyed by the ARRC that borrow money from large banks said they weren’t being offered alternatives to Libor.

While Libor is derived from estimates of what it costs banks to borrow from one another over different short-term periods, SOFR is based on the cost of transactions in the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repos. That is where hedge funds, banks and other financial companies borrow cash overnight using U.S. government debt as collateral.

But most corporations borrow or lend in three-month or six-month periods. Creating a longer-term SOFR rate, also known as term SOFR, requires a robust market in derivatives. Without a large secondary market for futures and swaps, the new benchmark would be prone to the same manipulation that tarnished Libor.

While banks and exchanges expanded SOFR derivatives since the CME Group launched futures and swaps markets in 2018, trading in short-term instruments has been close to flat over the past year. As a result, the ARRC said it would be unable to recommend longer-term SOFR rates, something lenders said they wanted before switching.

Analysts said the clear signals from regulators and the ARRC that longer-term SOFR rates wouldn’t be available in the near-future should eventually force undecided companies and banks to act.

“Some market participants might have been waiting for term SOFR to create new products or even become operationally ready to move away from Libor," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities.

Elsewhere in debt markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note closed at 1.658% Friday, up from 1.614% Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

