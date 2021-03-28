Push to replace Libor intensifies
World’s largest banks and regulators are set to abandon the benchmark by year-end, but lenders have been slow to switch
Top Federal Reserve officials and regulators are dialing up pressure on banks to stop tying loans to the London interbank offered rate.
After falling into disrepute a decade ago in the wake of a manipulation scandal, the world’s largest banks and regulators world-wide are scheduled to abandon the short-term borrowing benchmark by year-end. But lenders have been slow to switch.
