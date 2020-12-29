Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pushback on Xi’s vision for China spreads beyond US
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Pushback on Xi’s vision for China spreads beyond US

12 min read . 12:14 PM IST Drew Hinshaw , The Wall Street Journal

  • Countries that once avoided upsetting Beijing are moving closer to Washington’s harder stance

In March 2019, Xi Jinping flew to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the then-president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

After toasting with flutes of Champagne, the Chinese president pressed the three leaders, according to an official present. A recent European Union policy paper had described China as a “systemic rival." Did the Europeans really mean it?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth will not start a political party due to health reasons

1 min read . 12:26 PM IST

Irdai proposes standard travel insurance policy by April 1

2 min read . 10:46 AM IST

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha seeks time till 5 Jan to appear before ED

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST

In the run-up to New Year, Delhiites shiver in cold

1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.