Pushing east of Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces expand offensive

The absence of basic utilities means that residents of Kupyansk’s many high-rises have to cook on open fires in the courtyards. That is dangerous business. Unemployed construction worker Pavel Ryazanov had just started a fire to prepare a meal when a Russian shell slammed into the ground a few meters away on Wednesday. “My ears ringing, I had just about enough time to run and jump into the basement before the next one," he said. “I can say, I am so lucky—this was my second birthday."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}