Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to halt attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. The agreement, which comes amid ongoing hostilities, was followed by an order from Putin to the Russian military to comply with the ceasefire.

The decision follows a phone call between the two leaders, where they held a “detailed and frank exchange of views” on Ukraine.

Putin stresses long-term resolution During the call, Putin emphasised the need for a “comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term” resolution to the conflict. The Kremlin’s statement highlighted that any peace efforts must address Russia’s security concerns and the “root causes” of the war.

Concerns over ceasefire monitoring The discussion also touched on Ukraine’s agreement to the U.S.-backed 30-day ceasefire plan. However, Putin reportedly raised concerns about ensuring the truce is not used by Ukraine to bolster its military strength.

"It was emphasized that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv," the Kremlin said.

While both leaders reached an initial agreement, details on how the ceasefire will be monitored and enforced remain uncertain. Putin’s insistence on halting Western military aid to Ukraine could pose a significant hurdle in maintaining the truce.

This temporary agreement marks a shift in the ongoing conflict, but whether it leads to broader peace negotiations remains to be seen.

Trump, Putin discuss Ukraine ceasefire, US-Russia relations: White House US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss ending the Ukraine war and improving US-Russia relations, according to a statement shared by Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, on X (formerly Twitter).

Ceasefire and peace talks During the conversation, Trump and Putin acknowledged that the conflict “should never have started” and should have been resolved through “sincere and good faith peace efforts.” They agreed to start the peace process with an “energy and infrastructure ceasefire,” along with technical negotiations for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. A full ceasefire and permanent peace settlement were also discussed, with negotiations set to begin immediately in the Middle East.

Strengthening US-Russia relations Trump and Putin underscored the importance of improving US-Russia relations, stating that such an effort could bring economic and geopolitical benefits. They highlighted the potential for “enormous economic deals” and long-term stability once peace is achieved.

Trump previously suggested that a final settlement could involve territorial concessions by Ukraine and Russian control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. However, this remains a point of contention.

Ukraine rejects concessions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, currently in Finland to discuss NATO support, firmly rejected any territorial compromises. He insists that Ukraine's sovereignty is "non-negotiable" and that Russia must return all occupied land.

"Russia’s ambitions will not stop at Ukraine if they are allowed to keep what they have seized," Zelenskiy warned.

Ongoing war and its impact The war, Europe’s largest conflict since World War II, has led to hundreds of thousands of casualties, displaced millions, and devastated entire cities. While Trump’s ceasefire proposal aims to create a pathway to peace, deep divisions remain over the terms of a permanent resolution.