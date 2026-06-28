Putin admits Russia is in a ‘difficult period’ as Ukraine's drone strikes intensify, vows to ‘overcome challenges’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia is going through a difficult period, but that it has taught the country much, according to state news agency TASS.

Speaking at the congress of the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections due in September, Putin wished the party, which he previously led, success at the polls. His remarks came as Ukraine intensified long-range drone strikes on Russian territory, targeting key energy infrastructure and oil refineries.

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Putin vows to overcome challenges Addressing party members, Putin acknowledged the growing security threats facing Russia but insisted the country would withstand the pressure.

"Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia's borders."

He also pledged to defeat what he described as terrorist attacks on Russian territory.

"We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities."

According to TASS, Putin said the current difficult period had taught Russia valuable lessons.

Ukraine claims fresh refinery strikes Putin's remarks came hours after Ukrainian drones struck the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, killing at least one person and sparking a major fire, according to regional authorities.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they were aimed at weakening Russia's ability to continue the war.

"Our 'long-range sanctions' reached two oil refineries in Russia."

He added: "Each strike means a reduction in the resources that fuel the Russian war machine, and another step toward peace."

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, about 700 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Russian authorities confirmed temporary road closures and airport restrictions in the region following overnight drone attacks but did not immediately confirm damage to the refinery.

Ukraine steps up long-range campaign Kyiv has significantly expanded its long-range drone campaign in recent months, increasingly targeting Russian military industries, logistics hubs and energy facilities far from the front line.

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Ukraine argues the attacks are legitimate retaliation for Russia's near-daily missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Western analysts say the strikes have disrupted Russian fuel supplies, complicated military logistics and increased pressure on the Kremlin.

Also Read | Ukraine hits major Russian gas plant, communication centres in overnight attack

Fuel shortages spread The latest attacks come as Russia faces growing fuel supply disruptions.

Last week, Kremlin-installed authorities in Crimea declared an emergency situation after repeated Ukrainian strikes damaged fuel supply routes and energy infrastructure.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow was reviewing fuel export agreements to protect domestic supplies.

"There is no ban on intergovernmental agreements at the moment. In each instance, we work with the partners with whom these agreements have been concluded to assess the current situation and requirements."

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Authorities have also introduced fuel purchase limits in parts of Siberia, while several private fuel retailers have cited supply shortages.

Drone war intensifies Russia's Defence Ministry said it intercepted 213 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, occupied Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 142 long-range drones and eight missiles overnight, adding that Ukrainian air defences intercepted 125 drones and seven missiles.

The latest exchanges underscore the increasingly long-range nature of the conflict, with both sides striking targets hundreds of kilometres beyond the battlefield as the war enters its fifth year.

(With AP, AFP inputs)

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