Putin allegedly uses multiple identical offices to hide his location, investigation finds

A new investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Sistema project alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been operating from multiple duplicate offices built to look identical — allowing the Kremlin to obscure his real location during public appearances.

Three matching offices identified According to the report, Putin has been filmed in at least three nearly identical offices located in:

Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow

Sochi, on the Black Sea coast

Valdai, roughly 250 miles northwest of Moscow

All three rooms reportedly share the same beige interior, identical furniture, and the Russian flag positioned behind Putin’s desk.

700+ Kremlin videos analyzed Investigators according to the report analyzed more than 700 Kremlin-released videos and found that several appearances described as taking place at Novo-Ogaryovo were actually filmed at Valdai. Researchers identified subtle but consistent details — such as thermostat designs, door-handle placements, and wall patterns — that revealed the true filming locations.

State TV leaks corroborate findings The report stated leaked itineraries from Russian state television crews further supported the claims. Crew travel logs showed trips to Sochi and Valdai on days when Kremlin captions stated that Putin was “near Moscow.”

Timeline of duplicate office construction The report outlines how the replicas were created over several years:

2015 — Original Novo-Ogaryovo office documented

2018 — Valdai replica reportedly completed

2020 — Sochi replica added

The identical sets, investigators say, enable the Kremlin to maintain the illusion of a single, consistent workspace for the president.

Illusion of stability Sistema concludes that the duplicated offices provide the Kremlin with a tool to mask Putin’s location for security, secrecy, or political optics, creating a perception of stability whether he is at his official residence, the Black Sea retreat, or the secluded Valdai compound.