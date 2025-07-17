Putin ally Medvedev says ‘preemptive strikes’ could be Russia’s answer on Western Europe if it escalates Ukraine war

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former President, said on Thursday (July 17) that Russia has no intention of launching attacks on NATO or Western Europe. However, he warned that if the West escalates the war in Ukraine, Moscow may be forced to respond, potentially with preemptive military strikes.

“Let me remind you that our president has unequivocally stated that Russia has no intention of fighting NATO or attacking Europe,” Medvedev said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Threat of preemptive action Medvedev, a key ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Russia should be prepared to deliver “preemptive strikes” if the West continues what he described as provocations.

“We should… respond in full or even deliver preemptive strikes if need be,” Medvedev declared.

“The West’s treacherous nature and its warped sense of superiority are still evident.”

He accused Western governments of deliberately escalating the situation by supplying advanced weaponry, satellite intelligence, and imposing sanctions.

Dismisses Western concerns as ‘nonsense’ Reacting to speculation in the West about a possible Russian attack on Europe, Medvedev dismissed such warnings outright.

“The statements of Western politicians on this topic are complete nonsense,” he said.

“Many in the West have treachery in their blood and an outdated view of their own superiority.”

He described the current conflict not just as a proxy war, but “in essence a full-scale war.”

“What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war—launches of Western missiles, satellite intelligence, sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarisation of Europe.”

Russia under threat? According to Medvedev, the West’s goal is the “destruction” of Russia as a sovereign power.

“It’s another attempt to destroy the 'historical anomaly' hated by the West – Russia, our country,” he claimed.

Kremlin distances itself slightly When asked about Medvedev’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to elaborate, noting that Medvedev was expressing his personal opinion, though acknowledging that he “has vast experience.”

Peskov said Medvedev is right to draw attention to the confrontational environment in Europe.

Trump pressures for peace The warnings come as US President Donald Trump, now running for re-election, reiterated his desire to end the Ukraine war within 50 days if elected. Trump also criticised Putin’s actions.

“I’m very unhappy and disappointed with Putin,” Trump said Monday, while also defending his decision to send limited arms to Ukraine as a pressure tactic.

