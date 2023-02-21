As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sounded world war alarm in case China chooses to support Russia, a secretary of Russia's powerful security council on Tuesday told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that Beijing is its top priority. The Russian secretary further added that Russia and China must stick together against the West, news agency Reuters reported.

Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and secretary of Russia's security council affirmed that Russia backed China's positions over Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

The meeting between the two representatives came in Moscow as China prepares the ground for peace dialogue between the warring nations. The development comes just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia's participation in a landmark nuclear treaty with the United States.

"In the context of a campaign that is being waged by the collective West to contain both Russia and China, further deepening of Russian-Chinese cooperation and interaction in the international area is of particular importance," RIA cited Patrushev as saying during the meeting on Tuesday evening.

"I want to confirm our continued support for Beijing over the issues of Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong," Patrushev added.

Zelensky warned on Monday that China's involvement through any kind of military support to Russia can trigger a world war. "For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible," the Ukrainian President said.

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here. Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that," Zelensky added.

On Tuesday, the Russian President addressed the nation and launched a scathing attack on the Ukraine government and the West. He said that the people of Ukraine are hostage to its government and their western overlords.

(With inputs from Reuters)