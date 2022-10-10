Putin and Erdogan may discuss the idea of talks between Russia and the West

President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine
The Kremlin has stated on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may meet this week to discuss Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine.
Although Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the possibility of negotiations with the West in Turkey, he did not completely rule out the possibility that Putin and Erdogan could discuss this.
Both Putin and Erdogan are expected to visit Kazakhstan this week.
Earlier in the day, Russia had fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. As a result of the weekend explosion that severely damaged a Russian-built bridge to Crimea, tensions between the West and Russia over their seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine continue to rise.
Turkey has cordial relations with both Moscow and Kyiv and has been seen as a potential mediator in the conflict. In July, Turkey had helped broker a deal to export Ukrainian grain blockaded in Black Sea ports.
Erdogan has urged Putin to reduce tensions and in September called on Moscow to give peace negotiations another chance.
Both parties must find a way to negotiate a peaceful end to the war, the White House stated on Sunday.
Apart from the frontiers of Ukraine and Russia where the battle is head to head, whole world is getting impacted by the war due to food, fuel and fertiliser shortages. Thus, any break through in mediation will bring a global sigh of relief.
Despite efforts are being made, hope for peace or cease-fire are rare since President Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian missiles struck the capital Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.
The extent of escalation of the war can be measured by the fact that, infrastructure facilities in eight regions of Ukraine were hit in the missile strikes on Monday. It was the most intense attack since the first days of the invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strikes targeted both energy facilities and people, with the morning rush hour chosen as the time to inflict the most harm.
The missile strikes killed about 10 civilians and wounded about 60, Maryana Reva, an adviser to the interior minister, said on television.
