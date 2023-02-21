Putin announces special fund for families of soldiers who died fighting Ukraine
Vladimir Putin said he would provide them 'targeted support' with a new special fund
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.
