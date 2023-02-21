Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Putin announces special fund for families of soldiers who died fighting Ukraine

Putin announces special fund for families of soldiers who died fighting Ukraine

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin said he would provide them 'targeted support' with a new special fund

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.

"We all understand, I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," Putin told lawmakers in Russia's parliament. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

