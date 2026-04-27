Putin assures Iran of full support, says Russia will do ‘everything’ for peace in Middle East

Putin noted that the Iranian people are fighting “courageously and heroically” for their sovereignty and expressed hope that they would overcome the current challenges.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published27 Apr 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attend a meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2026. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attend a meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2026. Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to do “everything in its power” to ensure peace in the Middle East is achieved as quickly as possible, during a meeting with Iran’s foreign minister, according to TASS.

Putin noted that the Iranian people are fighting “courageously and heroically” for their sovereignty and expressed hope that they would overcome the current challenges.

“We hope that the Iranian people will get through this difficult period of trials and that peace will come,” he said, as cited by the Russian news agency.

Message from Iran’s Supreme Leader

Putin revealed he had received a message from Mojtaba Khamenei last week and asked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to convey his gratitude.

“Please convey my gratitude for this message and best wishes for his health and well-being,” Putin said, according to the news agency.

He also reaffirmed that Moscow intends to maintain its strategic relationship with Tehran.

Iran hails ‘strategic partnership’

Araghchi described ties between Tehran and Moscow as a “strategic partnership at the highest level” that will continue to strengthen regardless of circumstances, TASS reported.

“I am very pleased to meet you,” he told Putin, adding that Iran’s leadership had sent their “warmest greetings.”

He stressed that Iran has resisted US pressure through resilience and “will continue to stand firm.”

Regional consultations intensify

Speaking upon arrival in Russia, Araghchi said Tehran and Moscow have maintained close coordination on regional and bilateral issues.

“As you see, we have always held close consultations with Russia on a wide range of issues, particularly regional ones,” he said in remarks cited by TASS.

Talks with Pakistan, Oman reviewed

Araghchi described his recent engagements with Pakistan as productive.

“We held good consultations with our friends in Pakistan… The trip was successful,” he said, according to TASS.

He also highlighted discussions with Oman, calling it a “friendly country” that has taken a constructive stance in the conflict.

Focus on Strait of Hormuz security

The Iranian minister underscored the importance of coordination with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

“The safe passage of ships through the strait is an important global issue,” Araghchi said, adding that both countries must ensure close coordination to protect mutual interests, as reported.

Also Read | Iran offers Hormuz reopening deal, seeks US blockade lift and war end: Report

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