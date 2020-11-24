Putin can’t take Russia’s ‘safe’ covid vaccine, Kremlin says

The interim results and the low price show that “RDIF made the right bet" on Sputnik V earlier this year, Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview. The fund studied more than two dozen vaccine efforts in Russia and chose state-run Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and its human adenovirus-based technology because it had been used for years for other illnesses, Dmitriev said.