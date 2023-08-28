Breaking News
Putin chairs meeting on development of unmanned aircraft in Moscow1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Putin chairs meeting on development of unmanned aircraft in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft in Moscow, according to a report published by Reuters.
