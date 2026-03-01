Putin condemns US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calls Khamenei’s killing ‘cynical murder’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced a stern condemnation of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, labelling the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader a "cynical murder," according to the state news agency TASS. In his opening public comments following the joint military operations and the ensuing regional retaliation, Putin denounced the character of the assault. Reflecting on the partnership between Moscow and Tehran, he remarked that Khamenei would be honoured within Russia as a "distinguished statesman."

He stated that the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei violated "all norms of human morality and international law," as per TASS.

These statements from Putin arrive amid soaring friction in West Asia after synchronised missile strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iran. Explosions rocked Tehran and several major hubs, with Iranian state media reporting that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Reports further indicated that Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild, and other immediate family members perished in the strikes. However, an Israeli news outlet noted that definitive confirmation regarding Khamenei's fate remains pending.

Amid these diverging accounts, global media broadcast scenes of the public’s response within Iran. CNN documented celebrations in multiple cities, where cheering, whistling, and chants of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" were heard. Fox News aired footage showing Iranians celebrating Khamenei’s death in the streets of Besat Town, a Karaj suburb. Iranian activist Masih Alinejad shared another clip with the caption: "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world."

Also Read | Kashmir schools, colleges to be shut for 2 days amid Khamenei death protests

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed Khamenei’s death, describing it as a moment of justice for the Iranian population. Meanwhile, Iranian state media announced that the country is entering 40 days of official mourning. In Shia Islam, the 40th day, Arba’een, carries profound spiritual weight. The death followed the Saturday strikes by the U.S. and Israel, codenamed Operation Epic Fury and Lion’s Roar.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS...The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD."