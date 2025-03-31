‘Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy’: Ukraine Prez Zelensky calls for pressure on Russia amid continued strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia as the war continues to escalate.

Zelensky detailed the latest wave of Russian attacks, including drone strikes and artillery shelling across multiple regions.

“In total, as a result of that strike on Kharkiv alone, 55 people were injured, including 5 children; all of them received assistance. Tragically, two people lost their lives,” he stated.

He also highlighted that Russian forces had attacked the Cherkasy, Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions with guided bombs, drones, and artillery.

Advertisement

“The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy,” he said.

Calls for increased sanctions and air defense Zelensky called on allies to take tougher measures against Russia, including more sanctions and enhanced air defense systems for Ukraine.

“Russia deserves increased pressure – all the tough measures that can break its capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war,” he said.

He reiterated that continued international support is essential, emphasising cooperation with the US and European partners.

“We expect that the United States, Europe, and all our other partners who genuinely seek peace and guaranteed security will use all the necessary tools,” he added.

Advertisement

International support grows The Ukrainian leader acknowledged new defense aid, including a significant package from France.

Read More

“There are new defense packages for Ukraine – the largest this week is from France, worth EUR 2 billion,” Zelensky announced.

He also noted advancements in Ukraine’s defense industry, particularly in the production of drones.

“Our warriors have achieved good results in the use of certain types of drones to protect our cities,” he said.

Pressure on Russia must continue Zelensky reiterated that the war continues because of Russia’s actions and called for ongoing pressure to force a resolution.

“The world knows that Russia is the sole cause – the cause of why the war has lasted so many years,” he stated.

He concluded by emphasising the need for security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. Advertisement