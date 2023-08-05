Putin critic Alexei Navalny gets 19 year jail term over extremism charges; verdict slammed by UK, US2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:18 AM IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison amidst crackdown on dissent.
Prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Friday. The move came amid a historic crackdown on dissenting voices as Moscow's assault on Ukraine stretches into its second year. The trial was held behind closed doors at the IK-6 penal colony - a maximum-security prison some 250 kilometers east of Moscow where Navalny is jailed.