Putin Critic Alexei Navalny's ‘killer’s refusing to hand over body, Russian allies say
Navalny's supporters accuse Russian authorities of hiding his body, blaming them for his death. Western leaders condemn the Kremlin's alleged involvement. His mother and lawyer denied access to his body.
Alexei Navalny's supporters on Saturday accused Russian authorities of being "killers" who were "covering their tracks" by refusing to hand over his body, as the Kremlin stayed silent despite Western accusations and a flood of tributes to the late opposition leader.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message