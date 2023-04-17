Russian opposition politician and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court. He was found guilty of treason and other offences, which he denied. This is the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British passports, has been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin for many years. He has lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia for its human rights violations and has accused Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.

State prosecutors had accused Kara-Murza of discrediting the Russian military after he criticised what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. They had requested that the court jail him for 25 years. Kara-Murza had compared his own trial, which was held behind closed doors, to Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s. In his final speech to the court, he declined to ask for acquittal, saying he stood by and was proud of everything he had said.

"Criminals are supposed to repent of what they have done. I, on the other hand, am in prison for my political views. I also know that the day will come when the darkness over our country will dissipate," he had said.

Kara-Murza had previously fallen suddenly ill twice in 2015 and 2017, which he said were poisonings by the Russian security services. On both occasions, he fell into a coma before eventually recovering. Russian authorities denied involvement in the incidents. His lawyers say that as a result, he suffers from a serious nerve disorder called polyneuropathy.

Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. "Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence. Pro-government politicians say that unity across society is vital at a time of what they have cast as an existential struggle with the West. They have described Russian citizens questioning Moscow's actions in Ukraine as part of a pro-Western fifth column trying to undermine the military campaign.

Kara-Murza's harsh sentence is likely to fuel concerns about the human rights situation in Russia and the treatment of political opponents.

