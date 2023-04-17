Putin's Russian critic gets ‘harsh punishment’ of 25 years jail, says ‘I don't repent…’2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Criminals are supposed to repent of what they have done. I, on the other hand, am in prison for my political views. I also know that the day will come when the darkness over our country will dissipate
Russian opposition politician and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court. He was found guilty of treason and other offences, which he denied. This is the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British passports, has been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin for many years. He has lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia for its human rights violations and has accused Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.
