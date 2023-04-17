Russia introduced sweeping wartime censorship laws shortly after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. "Discrediting" the army can currently be punished by up to five years in prison, while spreading deliberately false information about it can attract a 15-year jail sentence. Pro-government politicians say that unity across society is vital at a time of what they have cast as an existential struggle with the West. They have described Russian citizens questioning Moscow's actions in Ukraine as part of a pro-Western fifth column trying to undermine the military campaign.