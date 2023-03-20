Putin, days after ICC arrest warrant, will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow amid Ukraine conflict2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:03 AM IST
Russia will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow days after an arrest warrant was issued for President Vladimir Putin over the deportation of Ukrainian children.
Following accusations of war crimes by an international tribunal, Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow. This meeting comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the beginning of the war.
