Following accusations of war crimes by an international tribunal, Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow. This meeting comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the beginning of the war.

Despite Russia and China not being members of the ICC, the arrest warrant has drawn attention to a delicate meeting for the Chinese leader.

Russia will use Xi's visit as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against the West, which it says is attempting to isolate and defeat Russia. While Russia's army struggles in Ukraine, the US warns China against supplying Moscow with weapons, and Beijing faces a difficult choice.

Also Read: Russia says ICC's arrest warrant against Putin has ‘no meaning’

It can either do nothing and risk seeing Russia humiliated, or it can come to Russia's aid and risk a bigger deterioration in its relationship with the US and other Western countries.

Putin expressed optimism about Xi's visit and their "no limits" strategic partnership in an article for a Chinese newspaper. He also appreciated China's support and willingness to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict, acknowledging their balanced understanding of the situation and welcoming their constructive role in resolving the crisis.

Also Read: Russia's Vladimir Putin to be arrested? Here's when an ICC warrant works

In February, China published a 12-point paper calling for dialogue and a settlement in Ukraine, but it contained only general statements and no concrete proposal for how the year-long war might end. Ukraine welcomed the Chinese proposal but insisted that any settlement would require Russia to withdraw from all the territory it has seized, including the Crimean Peninsula it annexed in 2014.

The US was doubtful about China's involvement because it did not condemn Russia's invasion. John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, expressed his disapproval on Fox News and said that if Putin and Xi called for a ceasefire, it would just confirm Russia's current conquests. Kirby also added that such a move would give Putin more time to reorganise and prepare for future offensives.

(With agency inputs)