Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine. What it means?2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 07:58 PM IST
Putin also imposed higher security in six regions of Russia near the Ukraine border, as well as Crimea, which he annexed in 2014
Putin also imposed higher security in six regions of Russia near the Ukraine border, as well as Crimea, which he annexed in 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.