Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine. What it means?

Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Wednesday that existing military-law regimes in Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that he annexed last month should be extended in line with Russian law. In addition, he imposed higher security in six regions of Russia near the Ukraine border, as well as Crimea, which he annexed in 2014, underlining how his eight-month-old war has spread.