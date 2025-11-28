Putin declares Russia is ‘ready to fight to the last Ukrainian,’ even as US pushes new peace plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin projected confidence in Russia’s military operations, saying there is a “positive dynamic everywhere on the front” and adding that Russia is “ready in principle to fight to the last Ukrainian.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the US delegation expected to visit Moscow next week to discuss the latest American proposal aimed at ending the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, Putin said during a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday (November 27) that no draft peace agreement had been reached in recent talks between the US and Ukraine. Instead, only a list of discussion points exists.

“No draft peace agreement has been agreed to. Only a list of issues to be discussed,” Putin said.

No trust in Ukraine’s leadership Putin reiterated that signing any documents with Ukraine’s current leadership would be "pointless," alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lacks legitimacy.

Russian demands and ceasefire conditions The Russian president repeated Moscow’s demands, including that Ukrainian troops withdraw from occupied territory before any ceasefire can be signed.

Advertisement

“If Ukraine’s troops leave the territory occupied, then military action will stop. If they won’t leave then we will achieve that by armed force,” Putin stated.

He also insisted that recognition of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, Donbas, and parts of eastern and southern Ukraine must be included in negotiations.

US peace proposals as a starting point Ahead of the expected visit of Trump envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow, Putin said the latest American proposals could serve as a basis for future agreements.

“Overall, we see that the American side is taking into account our position… In some areas, we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss specific issues,” he said, referencing prior talks in Anchorage and Alaska.

Advertisement

Comments on leaked call Putin also addressed a leaked recording in which Witkoff appeared to advise top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on how Moscow could present peace plans to Trump.

“This may be some kind of fake news… Actually, this is a criminal offense; eavesdropping is illegal in our country. It’s not about us. It’s about the battle of opinions between the collective West and the U.S. over what needs to be done to end the hostilities,” Putin said.