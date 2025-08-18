Putin demands ‘Ukrainian withdrawal from East, rejects ceasefire’. Will Zelensky agree?

Peace proposals discussed during the Alaska summit between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump involve Russia giving up small areas of occupied Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine would agree to hand over large parts of its eastern region that Moscow has so far failed to seize, sources briefed on Moscow's thinking told Reuters.

The report follows the recent meeting between Trump and Putin at a U.S. air force base in Alaska, their first face-to-face discussion since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Monday to meet with Trump and explore a potential resolution to the war, which began in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Reuters reported.

Although the summit failed to secure the ceasefire he said he had wanted, Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had “largely agreed”.

"I think we're pretty close to a deal," he said, adding: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say 'no'."

The two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said their knowledge of Putin's proposals was mostly based on discussions between leaders in Europe, the U.S. and Ukraine, and noted it was not complete.

Trump briefed Zelensky and European leaders on his summit discussions early on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if the proposals by Putin were an opening gambit to serve as a starting point for negotiations or more like a final offer that was not subject to discussion.

Ukrainian land for peace On the surface, some of the proposed terms would be extremely difficult for Ukraine’s leadership to accept.

Putin’s proposal reportedly excludes a ceasefire until a full agreement is reached directly opposing a major condition set by President Zelensky, as Ukraine continues to endure daily strikes from Russian drones and missiles.

Under the proposed Russian deal, Kyiv would fully withdraw from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions in return for a Russian pledge to freeze the front lines in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the sources said.

However, Ukraine has already rejected the idea of pulling back from any part of its territory, including Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces are firmly entrenched. Kyiv views the area as a vital defensive line to stop Russian advances further into the country.

Russia holds pockets of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions that total around 440 square km, according to Ukraine's Deep State battlefield mapping project. Ukraine controls around 6,600 square km of Donbas, which comprises the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and is claimed by Russia.

Although the Americans have not spelled this out, the sources said they knew Russia's leader was also seeking - at the very least - formal recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

It was not clear if that meant recognition by the U.S. government or, for instance, all Western powers and Ukraine. Kyiv and its European allies reject formal recognition of Moscow's rule in the peninsula.

They said Putin would also expect the lifting of at least some of the array of sanctions on Russia. However, they could not say if this applied to U.S. as well as European sanctions.

Trump said on Friday he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil - which is subject to a range of Western sanctions - but might have to "in two or three weeks."

Ukraine would also be barred from joining the NATO military alliance, though Putin seemed to be open to Ukraine receiving some kind of security guarantees, the sources told Reuters.

However, they added that it was unclear what this meant in practice. European leaders said Trump had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine during their conversation on Saturday and also broached an idea for an "Article 5"-style guarantee outside the NATO military alliance.

NATO regards any attack launched on one of its 32 members as an attack on all under its Article 5 clause.

Joining the Atlantic alliance is a strategic objective for Kyiv that is enshrined in the country's constitution.

Russia would also demand official status for the Russian language inside parts of, or across, Ukraine, as well as the right of the Russian Orthodox Church to operate freely, the sources told Reuters.

Ukraine's security agency accuses the Moscow-linked church of abetting Russia's war on Ukraine by spreading pro-Russian propaganda and housing spies, something denied by the church which says it has cut canonical ties with Moscow.

Ukraine has passed a law banning Russia-linked religious organisations, of which it considers the church to be one. However, it has not yet started enforcing the ban.

