Home >News >World >Putin, Erdogan call for de-escalation in Israel-Palestinian clashes: Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan call for de-escalation in Israel-Palestinian clashes: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST AFP

  • Serious concern was expressed about the continuing clashes and the growing number of people killed and wounded, the Kremlin said in a statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called for de-escalation in the deadly violence that erupted between Israel and Palestinians earlier this week, the Kremlin said.

"Serious concern was expressed about the continuing clashes and the growing number of people killed and wounded," the Kremlin said in a statement adding that both sides "called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve the emerging issues".

