Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that "Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus. He is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full working day."

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had the first shot on Tuesday, but deliberately declined to name which of Russia's three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

Putin announced that he would get vaccinated at a government meeting earlier. The statement came several months after widespread immunisation against COVID-19 kicked off in Russia. Kremlin critics have argued that Putin's reluctance to get vaccinated was contributing to the already existing public hesitancy about the vaccine.

Only 6.3 million people, or 4.3% of Russia's 146-million population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. It lags behind a number of other countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

The Kremlin spokesman refused to reveal which of the three vaccines authorised for use in Russia Putin will receive, saying only that all three are “absolutely good, reliable, effective."

Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received the authorisation before completing advanced trials experts say are necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.

However, a recent study in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it's still unclear whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease. No data on efficacy of the two other vaccines have been released.

Putin is among the latest world leader to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have got already themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia's vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in Russia's regions at the start of the year, but that production had since been ramped up.

