Vladimir Putin has a new weapon to inflict economic pain and mass destruction. Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 01:47 PM IST
Vladimir Putin is threatening to shut down an oil export terminal in a clear warning to Europe.
Russia is threatening to use oil from neighboring Kazakhstan as a weapon against European countries supporting Ukraine. A court order this month to close the export terminal on the Black Sea for a month is a clear warning to Europe of Russia’s leverage.