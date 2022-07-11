Vladimir Putin has a new weapon to inflict economic pain and mass destruction

The CPC export terminal has suffered a series of unfortunate events since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. In late March, the terminal was partially shut for a month after a storm reportedly damaged two of the three loading buoys. Then in mid-June, loadings were again suspended from two moorings for a survey of the surrounding water area, which led to the discovery of a number of World War II mines. A skeptic might have expected mine removal to have been a priority when the buoys were first installed.