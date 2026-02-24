‘Putin has not won’: Zelensky marks 4 years of Russia war with blunt warning to Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion with a defiant message, declaring that President Vladimir Putin “has not achieved his goals” and “has not won this war.” Reflecting on Ukraine’s resilience since February 24, 2022, Zelensky said the country remains unbroken despite exhaustion and relentless attacks, vowing to secure “peace and justice.”

“Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians. He has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice,” Zelensky concluded an emotional address.

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’ Zelensky recalled the early hours of the invasion, when Russian forces advanced on Kyiv and evacuation offers were made.

He recounted his exchange with then US President Joe Biden. “Volodymyr, there is a threat. You need to leave Ukraine urgently. We are ready to help with that.”

Zelensky says he replied: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

He stressed that Ukrainians were not fearless, but united by a shared understanding: “We have no other Ukraine. This is our home.”

From shock to resistance Describing the first days as “the longest day of our lives,” Zelensky said millions chose to defend the country rather than flee.

“Our people did not raise a white flag – they defended the blue and yellow one.”

Instead of being welcomed, Russian troops were met with recruitment lines and civilian resistance.

“Every tomorrow had to be won. Ukraine had to stand – the state had to stand no matter what.”

Cities and sites: Symbols of suffering Zelensky listed cities and tragedies that have defined the war — including Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol and the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam — describing mass graves, bombed maternity wards and civilian casualties.

“Men do not fight like this. People do not act like this. Ukrainians will not forget it.”

He accused Russia of deliberately targeting apartment buildings and power plants, adding: “Putin understands he is not capable of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield.”

From defense to counterattack The President highlighted Ukraine’s military evolution — from early reliance on Western-supplied arms to large-scale domestic drone production.

“From the point when we were being given body armor to the point when we ourselves produce more than three million FPV drones a year.”

He cited advanced air defense systems such as Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS and F-16 fighter jets, alongside Ukraine’s expanding long-range strike capability.

The sinking of the Russian cruiser Moskva, he said, marked a turning point: “It was a big moment. Later – it became a tradition.”

Global support and diplomatic push Zelensky thanked partners across Europe, North America and Asia for backing Ukraine and supporting its EU candidate status.

“We had to fight tooth and nail for the faith in Ukraine. We had to make sure the world got involved.”

He called for sustained international pressure on Moscow: “It is Russia that must be put in its place. So that there can be real peace.”

Negotiations and ‘real security guarantees’ Acknowledging fatigue after four years of war, Zelensky stressed that any peace agreement must safeguard Ukraine’s dignity and sovereignty.

“Not to nullify all these years, not to devalue the entire struggle… This cannot be surrendered, forgotten, betrayed.”

He emphasized that any deal must be accepted by Ukrainians and include concrete security guarantees.

Honoring the fallen The President paid tribute to thousands of fallen soldiers and civilians, describing them as “guardian angels.”

“Thousands of heroes who gave their lives so that Ukraine may live.”