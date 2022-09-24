Putin has taken out Soviet-Era Tank amid war: Ukraine govt advisor

Adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs claimed that Russia has taken out more of its 50-year-old T-62 tanks from storage in order to deploy them in the Ukraine
As Ukraine is giving a tough time to the Russian troops in its counterattacks against the invasion, the adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko has claimed that Russia has taken out more of its 50-year-old T-62 tanks from storage in order to deploy them in Ukraine amid war.
The Ukrainian advisor informed that the traditional weapons have no protection against the modern weapons and modern army and they are doomed for success.
“Old Soviet tanks taken out of conservation by Russia - with no protection against modern weapons. And new Russian conscripts (also with no protection against modern weapons and a modern army - we've seen what they fight in). Perfect combination, doomed for success, I would say" he tweeted.
The General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that Russia has lost around 2,254 tanks since the invasion and recently UK Defense Ministry also claimed that Russia is losing a significant number of tanks. The ministry also mentioned Russia digging out 50-year-old T-62 tanks from "deep storage" to be deployed for its Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF).
From 1961 to 1973, the Soviet Union reportedly produced around 20,000 tanks. The T-62 tanks were the last medium tanks produced by the Soviet Union and were armed with a semi-automatic 115 mm smoothbore gun. The newer T-72 main battle tanks replaced them in production and frontline units.
As Ukraine seems on the offensive, Russia has called up 3,00,000 reservists to bolster the war efforts. In order to tackle the economic sanctions of the Western nations, Putin is threatening energy supplies in the European region and a tough and long ‘Winter is Coming.'
