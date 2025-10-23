Putin hits back at US sanctions on Russia’s oil companies: ‘They will not significantly impact our economy’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (October 3) described the latest US sanctions targeting Russia's two largest oil companies as "serious," but said they were "not enough" to significantly harm the country’s economy.

“They (sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being,” Putin told reporters, expressing confidence in Russia's energy sector.

“This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia. But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure,” Putin said, calling the sanctions an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-US relations, which have only just begun to recover."

Trump’s Russia policy and diplomatic frustrations Trump initially sought to foster ties with Russia at the start of his term but grew frustrated with Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire.

The US President delayed imposing new restrictions on Russia for months, but the decision followed the collapse of plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest.

And, despite the sanctions and the summit’s postponement, Putin indicated he remains open to dialogue.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” Putin said.

Also Read | Binance founder Zhao receives Trump's pardon after money laundering admission

Global energy market concerns Putin warned that disrupting the balance in global energy markets could drive prices higher, potentially creating problems for countries like the United States.