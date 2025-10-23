Putin hits back at US sanctions on Russia’s oil companies: ‘They will not significantly impact our economy’

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the latest US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil “serious” but said they are insufficient to significantly impact Russia’s economy. He criticized the measures as an “unfriendly act” while signaling openness to dialogue with the United States.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published23 Oct 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Vladimir Putin warned that disruptions to global energy markets could raise prices and reiterated that Russia would never bow to US' pressure (File Photo by Olga MALTSEVA and SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (October 3) described the latest US sanctions targeting Russia's two largest oil companies as "serious," but said they were "not enough" to significantly harm the country’s economy.

“They (sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being,” Putin told reporters, expressing confidence in Russia's energy sector.

US sanctions target Rosneft and Lukoil

The United States imposed sanctions on Russian oil firms on Wednesday (October 22), marking the first major measures against Russia since President Donald Trump returned to office. The restrictions target Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia’s oil producers.

“This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia. But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure,” Putin said, calling the sanctions an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-US relations, which have only just begun to recover."

Trump’s Russia policy and diplomatic frustrations

Trump initially sought to foster ties with Russia at the start of his term but grew frustrated with Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire.

The US President delayed imposing new restrictions on Russia for months, but the decision followed the collapse of plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest.

And, despite the sanctions and the summit’s postponement, Putin indicated he remains open to dialogue.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” Putin said.

Global energy market concerns

Putin warned that disrupting the balance in global energy markets could drive prices higher, potentially creating problems for countries like the United States.

Warnings on Ukraine and missile escalation

Responding to a report that the Trump administration lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles, and comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 3,000 km-range domestic missiles, Putin said: “This is an attempt at escalation. But if such weapons are used to attack Russian territory, the response will be very serious, if not overwhelming.”

