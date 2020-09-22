Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that they are ready to share experience and continue cooperation with states and international entities to order to supply Covid-19 vaccine to other countries.

Terming the country's first Covid-19 vaccine, 'Sputnik V' as reliable, safe ad effective, Putin told the U.N. General Assembly that World Health Organization should be strengthened to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and proposed a high-level conference on vaccine cooperation.

"We are proposing to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of anti-coronavirus vaccines," Putin said.

"Building on the scientific, industrial and clinical experience of its doctors, Russia has promptly developed a range of testing systems and medicines to detect and treat the Coronavirus, as well as registering the world's first vaccine Sputnik V," he added.

Speaking on the pandemic, the Russian president also added that coronavirus has struck staff of UN, its Headquarters and regional structures just like everyone else. "Russia ready to provide UN with all necessary qualified assistance. We're offering to provide our vaccine free of charge for voluntary vaccination of staff of UN and its offices," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian clinical trials of Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine may begin in the next few weeks, an executive at Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, reported Reuters.

The trials are part of a deal between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's, in which the Indian firm will conduct Phase III studies in India, pursue local regulatory approvals and, subject to approval, distribute the finished vaccine product in India. RDIF will supply 100 million doses to Dr Reddy's.

The UN's first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year.

Among those speaking Tuesday are U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose countries have reported the highest and second-highest coronavirus death tolls, respectively. Also on deck are President Xi Jinping of China, where the virus originated, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which has raised international eyebrows with its rapid vaccine development.

