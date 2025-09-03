Subscribe

Putin says ‘ready to meet Zelensky but…’: Russian President insists war is about ‘people’s rights’, not territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin said war in Ukraine is about defending “people’s rights,” not seizing territory, while reiterating his opposition to Kyiv joining NATO. Putin expressed conditional willingness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but questioned the usefulness of such talks.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Sep 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference, at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference, at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit and the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (September 3) said he was open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but questioned whether such talks would be meaningful.

Advertisement

“As for a meeting with Zelenskiy I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let’s see,” Putin told reporters in Beijing after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin added that he was prepared to host Zelensky in Moscow but emphasised that any talks would need careful preparation and tangible outcomes. “I am ready to meet with him, but is there any sense to meet him?” he asked.

Preconditions and proposals

The Russian leader repeated long-standing Kremlin conditions for progress, including the cancellation of martial law in Ukraine, holding elections, and staging a referendum on territorial questions.

Putin yet again argued that Ukraine’s NATO membership remains unacceptable for Moscow. “We are against Ukraine joining NATO,” he declared, saying Russia’s security concerns must also be respected.

Advertisement

“Light at the end of the tunnel”

Despite the ongoing war, Putin suggested that a negotiated settlement was still possible.

“I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Let’s see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily.”

He vowed that Russia would continue fighting if diplomacy failed: “If a peace deal cannot be reached, we will carry on fighting in Ukraine.”

Battlefield claims

Putin claimed that Russian forces were advancing steadily in Ukraine and that Kyiv lacked the reserves to mount a large-scale offensive.

“Ukraine is not capable of conducting a large-scale offensive,” he said. “It means that Ukraine has fewer military reserves. The enemy is trying to plug the holes by regrouping its forces.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Russia, North Korea fighting ‘together against modern Nazism’ Putin tells Kim

On Trump and US mediation

Putin also commented on US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker peace, saying, “They also expressed hope that these talks will lead to end of conflict in Ukraine.”

When asked about Trump’s remarks on conspiracies, Putin replied: “Trump has a sense of humour.”

Putin refrained from judging the work of Trump’s envoy, developer Steve Witkoff, saying: “It is not for me to estimate how Trump’s envoy Witkoff is working.”

Criticism of German Chancellor Merz

The Russian leader also fired back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently branded him “perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time.”

“Merz is unsuccessfully trying to dodge the responsibility of the West for the tragedy of Ukraine,” Putin said, rejecting the accusation.

Advertisement
Also Read | Donald Trump says ‘very disappointed’ with Putin. Here's why
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow live updates on President Donald Trump's press conference held on Tuesday, September 2.
Business NewsNewsWorldPutin says ‘ready to meet Zelensky but…’: Russian President insists war is about ‘people’s rights’, not territory
Read Next Story