Putin invited to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, says Kremlin: List of countries tapped for ‘Trump’s United Nations’

The Kremlin said on Monday, January 19, that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's “Board of Peace”, and that Moscow is studying the proposal and hopes for contacts with Washington concerning it.

“We are studying the details of the ‘Board of Peace’ proposal. We hope to have contacts with the US to clarify the details on it,” Kremlin said.

Russia also issued a statement on Donald Trump's attempts to take over Greenland from Denmark. It said the Russian government was analysing the situation. “There is a lot of disturbing information,” it said.

Multiple countries, including India, have been invited by Donald Trump to join his ‘Board of Peace’ which is dubbed as his own United Nations.

According to the draft charter, the board would be chaired for life by Donald Trump and start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts.

Countries invited to join or accepted Trump's Board of Peace Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accepted an invitation to join the board, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state radio on Sunday. Orban is one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Europe.

India has received an invitation, a senior government official with knowledge of the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information hadn't been made public by authorities.

Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan also said Sunday they had received invitations. Canada, Turkiye, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have already said they were invited. It was not clear how many have been invited in all.