Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambivalent response to a proposed ceasefire as “very manipulative”.

“We now have all heard from Russia Putin's very predictable, very manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire,” Zelensky said in his nightly address, as reported by AFP.

In his first public comments on the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States and supported by Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support but raised “serious questions” about how it would be implemented.

While Washington has called for Russia to accept the ceasefire without preconditions, Putin outlined several obstacles that would need to be addressed before any agreement could be reached.

“We do not set conditions that complicate anything. Russia does that,” Zelensky said.

“As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia.”

“Putin is afraid of Trump” Zelensky accused Putin of “actually preparing a refusal” but claimed he was “afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war”.

He also said Putin was “framing the idea of a ceasefire with such preconditions that nothing will work out at all, or for as long as possible”.

In his comments Thursday, Putin raised concerns that Ukraine would use a ceasefire to its military benefit, and said Russia wanted to press ahead as its forces made advances.

He also questioned how the ceasefire would be monitored across a front line thousands of kilometres long.

"Putin often does this -- he doesn't say 'no' directly, but he does it in such a way that he practically only delays everything and makes normal solutions impossible. We think that this is all just another Russian manipulation," Zelensky said.

He added that the American side said they were "ready to organise control and verification" of the ceasefire.

“It is feasible to ensure this with American capabilities, European capabilities. And to prepare answers to all the questions about long-term security and real, reliable peace during the ceasefire and put a plan to end the war on the table,” Zelensky said.

